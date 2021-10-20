Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn enhances dearness allowance by up to 25%
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn enhances dearness allowance by up to 25%

The new notification will also be applicable to employees of aided schools and colleges in Chandigarh, as well as deputationists from Punjab
Dearness allowance is the cost of living adjustment allowance paid to mitigate the impact of inflation on employees. (Shutterstock)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 04:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday notified revision in dearness allowance (DA) for its employees and pensioners.

In the case of employees working on pre-revised pay scale of the Fifth Punjab Pay Commission, it has been increased from current 164% of the basic pay to 189% with effect from July 1, a hike of 25%.

For employees working on the revised pay scale as per the Sixth Punjab Pay Commission, it has been increased from 17% of the basic pay to 28% with effect from July 1.

The new notification will also be applicable to employees of aided schools and colleges, as well as deputationists from Punjab. DA is the cost of living adjustment allowance paid to mitigate the impact of inflation on employees.

