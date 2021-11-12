Chandigarh: Ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s visit, PEC not to allow outsiders without prior info

Punjab Engineering College (PEC), Chandigarh, on Thursday said the institute is a high-alert zone, as the President of India Ram Nath Kovind is going to visit the institute on November 16. The notice issued by the chief security officer stated that no outsider, guest or student is allowed to stay in the campus without prior information of the authority concerned .

Other brief stories

Panchkula dog show on Nov 14

Panchkula The third edition of the Panchkula dog show will be held on November 14, opposite Hotel Holiday Inn, Sector 3, Panchkula. The event is being organised by the Royal Kennel Club, Panchkula, in collaboration with Animal Pet Hospital, Sector 3, Panchkula. More than 200 pets of different breeds are expected to participate from the tricity, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Dehradun and Jaipur in the event. On the spot, the entry will be taken till 9.30 am.

Entrepreneur’s meet on PM-WANI

Mohali The Department of Telecommunications - Punjab Licensed Service Area (LSA)- on Thursday organised entrepreneurs meet on Prime Minister Wi-Fi Access Network Interface (PM-WANI) under the chairmanship of senior DDG Naresh Sharma, Punjab LSA. Rekha Singh, DDG (T), Jagraj Singh, director (T) and Japjit Singh, ADET (T) were also present from the Punjab LSA. A large number of entrepreneurs and prospective PDOA/PDO/application providers from all over Punjab attended the meet held at DoT Sector 70 office.

PU faculty gets appreciation from Maharashtra govt

CHANDIGARH Dr Ali Abbas, coordinator of the department of Urdu, Panjab University (PU), has received an appreciation letter from the Maharashtra government for translating an age-old inscription which was in a depleted condition for its translation in Hindi/Marathi for the benefit of the coming generation. Abbas said it was a cumbersome assignment because the inscription was in Urdu and in a bad shape. “The job was executed with utmost perfection and to the satisfaction of all concerned,” he said.

Sanjay Tandon is NMDC Ltd director

Chandigarh Sanjay Tandon, the former state president of the BJP, Chandigarh, has been nominated as an independent director of National Mineral Development Corporation Limited (NMDC Limited) under the Ministry of Steels by the Government of India. Tandon during a meeting in Delhi joined the board of directors and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and national BJP president JP Nadda.

Two held with 200gm opium in Lalru

Mohali The Lalru police arrested two persons with 200 gm opium in Handesra area of Lalru in Mohali. They have been identified as Rajinder Singh, a resident of Ward No 11, Zirakpur, and Raju Singh, a resident of Lohgarh, Zirakpur. Police said the contraband was recovered during routine patrolling on the Ambala-Naraingarh.