Chandigarh: At BRICS forum in Moscow, mayor speaks of UT’s founding principles

City mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla positioned Chandigarh as a leader in creating technologically advanced and people-centric urban environments, during her speech at the prestigious BRICS Urban Future Forum, Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday. Mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla speaking at BRICS Urban Future Forum in Moscow. (HT Photo)

Speaking on ‘Technological Framework of the City: The Space of the Future’, mayor Babla said that the city’s unique approach to urban planning and its commitment to a high quality of life, is fundamentally different from other tech hubs.

The mayor started her note by extending her congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday which coincides with the forum, noting his vision for technological innovation and world peace.

In her address, mayor Babla said, “Modern urban development is about more than just buildings; it’s about fostering resilient ecosystems powered by technology, inclusivity, and innovation. Despite a rapidly increasing population, Chandigarh remains dedicated to its founding principles.”

Babla outlined Chandigarh’s strategy for creating a high-quality city of life, focusing on three key areas: social and cultural vibrancy, education and healthcare, and smart city initiatives. This approach aims to attract and retain top talent by offering a fulfilling lifestyle, not just professional opportunities.

Babla also talked about Chandigarh’s unique advantage as a meticulously planned city, originally designed by the renowned French architect, Le Corbusier.

On the sidelines of the BRICS Urban Future Forum, Babla held a productive meeting with Sergei Cheremin, minister of the government of Moscow, head of the department for external economic and international relations of Moscow, and chairman of the Business Council for Cooperation with India.

The discussion focused on enhancing the strategic partnership and strengthening bilateral ties between India and Russia. Both leaders emphasised their commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors, including trade, economics, and international relations.