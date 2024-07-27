 Chandigarh: Bike-borne miscreants booked for snatching - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jul 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Chandigarh: Bike-borne miscreants booked for snatching

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jul 27, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Incident happened near Dhanas Turn situated between PGI Gate Number 1 and PGI Chowk when the victim Sarita Devi was returning home on Friday evening

Three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle sprayed a substance into the eyes of a woman returning from work and snatched her mobile phone before fleeing the scene.

The police have since filed a case under Section 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unknown assailants. (iStock)

She was confronted by the three assailants on a motorcycle, who sprayed something into her eyes, causing immediate distress and temporary blindness and snatched her mobile phone.

A passerby alerted the police. Police arrived on the scene and sent Sarita to a hospital for treatment.

The police have since filed a case under Section 304(2) (snatching) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the unknown assailants.

The authorities are actively investigating the case, seeking to identify and apprehend the culprits involved in this act of violence and theft.

