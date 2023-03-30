Chandigarh: Brace for rains amid fresh Western Disturbance

With a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) getting active in the city from Wednesday night, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have predicted light rain till Saturday. With a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) getting active in Chandigarh from Wednesday night, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials have predicted light rain till Saturday. (HT File/Representational image)

The rain intensity is likely to be on the higher end on Thursday and Friday, they added.

An IMD official said, “With Western Disturbance getting active from Wednesday night, rain is likely from Thursday. A drop in temperature is also expected, especially if it rains during the day.”

IMD has also issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and gusty winds up to 40 km per hour in the region for Thursday and Friday. The system is likely to stop affecting the region from Monday next week, however from Tuesday, another fresh Western Disturbance is expected.

The maximum temperature went up from 28.5°C on Tuesday to 29.8°C on Wednesday, the highest since March 17 when it had gone up to 30.5°C. The minimum temperature went up from 14.8°C on Tuesday to 15.9°C on Wednesday.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 24°C and 29°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 15°C and 18°C.