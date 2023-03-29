Chandigarh: Car claims cyclist’s life, doctor held

A cyclist was killed while his two colleagues were injured after a rashly driven car hit them near the Sector 33/45 light point around midnight on Monday. After a passer-by informed the police, a PCR team rushed them to GMCH, where Kunwar succumbed due to severe head injuries. (HT Photo)

The car driver, identified as Abhijeet Singh, a resident of Sector 42 and a doctor at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, was arrested from the spot, said police.

While the deceased was identified as Kunwar Singh, 54, of Sector 47, those injured are Sharad Singh and Ravi, both residents of Burail.

In his police statement, Sharad said they were returning home after finishing their shift at a hotel in Sector 22. When they reached the said light point, a speeding car rammed into them from behind.

The impact of the collision tossed Kunwar in the air and he landed on the bonnet of the doctor’s car.

After a passer-by informed the police, a PCR team rushed them to GMCH, where Kunwar succumbed due to severe head injuries. Police said the other two victims were out of danger.

“The car driver did not escape from the spot and checked on the victims. We have conducted his medical examination and reports are awaited. The body has been kept in the hospital mortuary for autopsy,” said Devinder Singh, station house officer, Sector 34 police station.

The car driver was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endanger life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-34 police station. He was later released on bail.