Chandigarh: Car overturns thrice after crash in Sector 8

A road accident occurred in a normally quaint residential street of Sector 8 on Friday, where a car overturned thrice after a loud collision with a SUV. The driver miraculously escaped unhurt even as the crash left the overturned Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 severely damaged. (Sant Arora/HT)

The driver miraculously escaped unhurt even as the crash left the overturned Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 severely damaged.

Eyewitnesses reported that the accident took place due to high speed at the residential intersection, causing the Alto to flip multiple times before coming to a halt near a construction site. The other vehicle, a white Kia Seltos, also sustained significant front-end damage.