Chandigarh: Cattle the major hassle in Ward 31

Despite a blanket ban, cattle are reared in this ward with impunity, leaving other residents hassled by related issues such as flies, poor sanitation, and road accidents.

The ward comprises Kajheri village, Sectors 52 and 61 and surrounding colonies near Mohali border.

The residents of Sector 61, which is very much a part of the smart city Chandigarh, feel alienated owing to the lack of basis facilities, such as a dispensary, library or for that matter even a PIN code, for which they have to depend on Mohali.

The liquor vend in the market witnesses a lot of rush, as people not just from the city but also Mohali throng to buy alcohol that is less costly in Chandigarh.

Vinit Singh Chauhan, president, RWA, Sector 61, says: “We are paying the price of staying on the border. In the evening, there is a huge rush at the liquor vend. People can be seen drinking in public, making it difficult for women to go to the market.”

He adds: “We face a lot of issues in courier deliveries. Despite being a smart city, Sector 61 does not have a PIN code and residents are using the code of Mohali.”

AB Gera, a member of the RWA, Sector 61, says: “We feel left out, as no one seems to be interested in development of our sector. There is no dispensary, no sampark centre, no library or even public place for recreation.”

Ram Rajput of Sector 52 says, “The Chandigarh administration has a blanket ban on rearing cattle but despite this people have made huts in an open area in Sector 52 and are rearing cattle. No concrete efforts have been made to ensure that cattle do not come on roads. Despite raising the issue repeatedly, no action has been taken.”

Suresh Kumar Thakur, another resident of Sector 52, says: “Road work has not been done though at some places recarpeting was done as the elections approached. A dispensary had been opened, but there is no staff.”

The residents of Sectors 52 and 61 also complain that the area councillor, Chanderwati Shukla, went “missing” when the area saw a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Denying that, Shukla says: “I have delivered more than what was promised. The issue of stray cattle still remains unresolved as people are rearing the animals. I have a number of times taken up the matter, animals have been impounded as well, but soon they are back on streets. Road work has been done; there are only small pockets where it is yet to be completed.”

Know your ward

Localities: Sector 52, Sector 61, Kajheri village, Kajheri Colony, EWS LIG Colony, Transit Camp, Karsan Colony Pandit Colony, Gwala Colony and Majdoor Colony

Reserved for SC candidates

Voters: 22,700

Key issues

Illegal rearing of cattle and slaughter houses

Mushrooming of hotels and guest houses, leading to illegal activities

Broken roads and overflowing garbage dumps

Local voices

Stray cattle can be seen roaming on the road and leading to accidents. No efforts have been done to check the menace.

Vishal Sharma, Sector 61

People are rearing cattle on public land. Illegal slaughter houses are operating and meat is sold in unhygienic conditions.

Narinder Pathania, Sector 52

Overflowing garbage dumps are a common sight. These have become breeding sites of mosquitoes and flies.

Darshan Singh, Sector 52

Cattle are being reared illegally in the area. People keep food for stray cattle on roadsides, which leads to accidents.

Ranjodh Jamwal, Sector 61