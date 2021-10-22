Chandigarh celebrates India crossing 1 billion Covid vaccination mark

The Chandigarh health department, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, celebrated the occasion of India crossing the one billion Covid vaccination mark. The healthcare staff were honoured for their contribution in achieving the milestone.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the latest electoral list and central government’s set target, around 8.4 lakh people are to be immunised in Chandigarh. As of Thursday, 9,21,016 (109%) people, including migrants, have taken their first shot in Chandigarh, while 5,18,239 (62%) are fully vaccinated.

To mark the celebrations, a state-level function was organised at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, by the UT health department. Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg, additional health secretary Rubinderjit Singh Brar and director of health services Dr Suman Singh were present on the occasion.

“In view of the liberal availability of vaccines, a lot of beneficiaries from neighbouring states also got jabbed in Chandigarh”, Garg said, who also congratulated the health team for their untiring work and excellent vaccination drive undertaken in Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The vaccination site at GMCH-32 was decorated with balloons, diyas, and a rangoli.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagat Ram, director of PGIMER, said, “Our priority right now is to continue exploring options for children and adolescents, but our thrust is to cover the adult population for which there is no dearth of vaccines anymore.”