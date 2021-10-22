Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh celebrates India crossing 1 billion Covid vaccination mark
chandigarh news

Chandigarh celebrates India crossing 1 billion Covid vaccination mark

The Chandigarh health department, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, celebrated the occasion of India crossing the one billion Covid vaccination mark on Thursday
The vaccination site in GMCH-32, Chandigarh, being decorated with rangoli to celebrate the occasion of India crossing the one billion Covid vaccination mark. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:16 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh health department, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Sector 32, celebrated the occasion of India crossing the one billion Covid vaccination mark. The healthcare staff were honoured for their contribution in achieving the milestone.

According to the latest electoral list and central government’s set target, around 8.4 lakh people are to be immunised in Chandigarh. As of Thursday, 9,21,016 (109%) people, including migrants, have taken their first shot in Chandigarh, while 5,18,239 (62%) are fully vaccinated.

To mark the celebrations, a state-level function was organised at Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, by the UT health department. Chandigarh health secretary Yashpal Garg, additional health secretary Rubinderjit Singh Brar and director of health services Dr Suman Singh were present on the occasion.

“In view of the liberal availability of vaccines, a lot of beneficiaries from neighbouring states also got jabbed in Chandigarh”, Garg said, who also congratulated the health team for their untiring work and excellent vaccination drive undertaken in Chandigarh.

RELATED STORIES

The vaccination site at GMCH-32 was decorated with balloons, diyas, and a rangoli.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagat Ram, director of PGIMER, said, “Our priority right now is to continue exploring options for children and adolescents, but our thrust is to cover the adult population for which there is no dearth of vaccines anymore.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Capt Amarinder rakes up tie-up with Shiv Sena to counter Harish Rawat’s ‘secular’ retort

PAU holds awareness camp for farmers on stubble burning

BJP’s policies have taken us back by decades: Mehbooba Mufti

Income tax raids over 2 dozen premises of cycle traders in Ludhiana
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 vaccine
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
IBPS RRB PO Main Result 2021
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
Uttarakhand Floods
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP