Chandigarh: DC directs officials to set timelines to replace road signage
Chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, Yadav stressed that uniform and clearly visible signages are vital for minimising accidents and ensuring smooth, safe mobility for all road users
DC Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday directed officials to set clear timelines for the replacement and installation of road signages in line with prescribed standards. Chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, Yadav stressed that uniform and clearly visible signages are vital for minimising accidents and ensuring smooth, safe mobility for all road users. During the deliberations, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Central) was instructed to remove encroachments along the road passing through Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu to facilitate unhindered traffic movement.
