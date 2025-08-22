Search
Fri, Aug 22, 2025
Chandigarh: DC directs officials to set timelines to replace road signage

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 22, 2025 08:56 am IST

Chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, Yadav stressed that uniform and clearly visible signages are vital for minimising accidents and ensuring smooth, safe mobility for all road users

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav on Thursday directed officials to set clear timelines for the replacement and installation of road signages in line with prescribed standards. Chairing a meeting of the District Road Safety Committee, Yadav stressed that uniform and clearly visible signages are vital for minimising accidents and ensuring smooth, safe mobility for all road users. During the deliberations, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Central) was instructed to remove encroachments along the road passing through Khuda Lahora and Khuda Jassu to facilitate unhindered traffic movement.

OTHER STORIES IN BRIEF:

Assessment camp for differently abled held

Chandigarh The department of social welfare, women and child development, UT administration, in collaboration with the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), organised an assessment camp for differently abled on Thursday at Asha Kiran Vocational Training Centre, Sector 46. The camp saw participation of nearly 70 beneficiaries. After assessment, eligible participants will be provided with aids and appliances including crutches, hearing aids, wheelchairs, and smart canes.

HS Lucky welcomes AICC in-charge Rajni Patil in UT

Chandigarh Local unit of the Chandigarh Congress on Thursday warmly welcomed Raajni Patil, MP and the AICC in-charge of Himachal and Chandigarh, at Chandigarh Airport. She is on a three-day visit to the region. As part of her visit, Rajni Patil will be attending the “Vote Chor Gadi Chhor” rally in Chandigarh on August 23. The rally will take place at Vikas Nagar, Mauli Jagran and will also be addressed by MP Manish Tewari.

PSU Lalkaar stages nukkad natak at PU

Chandigarh Punjab Students Union (PSU) Lalkaar staged a street play titled ‘Kamal da Kamaal’ outside UILS and girls’ hostels number 3 and 4 of PU on Thursday. The play highlighted issues faced by the current education system, such as rising fees, lack of hostels, and saffronisation of the campuses. The play also criticised the current environment at PU, the politics of money and power, and the interference of external political forces. At the end of the play, Joban from PSU Lalkaar addressed the gathering, stating that students must struggle against the anti-student administration to secure their rights.

Students sensitised about road safety at MCM

Chandigarh Mehr Chand Mahajan (MCM) DAV College for Women, Sector 36, organised a session on ‘Traffic Awareness and Road Safety’ and a training workshop on ‘Disaster Preparedness and Response’ on Wednesday and Thursday. The session on road safety emphasised the significance of safety gear, especially checking helmet expiration dates, and highlighted critical concerns such as underage and juvenile driving. Students were also made aware of road signs, slip roads, blind spots, and the newly introduced Good Samaritans policy of the central government.

Follow Us On