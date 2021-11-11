Chandigarh: Delhi judokas dominate Punjab Judo Association tourney

Delhi judokas dominated the second day of the National Cadet and Sub-Junior Judo Championship being organised by Punjab Judo Association under the aegis of Judo Federation of India at Chandigarh University, Gharuan, by clinching as many as six gold medals and two silver medals.

AAP announces ward in-charges

A day after “mistakenly” announcing the name of six candidates for the forthcoming MC elections, Aam Admi Party on Wednesday re-announced the same names but this time as election incharges of these same wards. Vandana Yadav has been appointed in-charge from ward number 9, Sandeep Dahiya from Ward No. 12, Ramchandra Yadav from Ward No. 15, Taruna Mehta from Ward No. 18, Amardeep Singh from Ward No. 27, and Sandeep Bhardwaj from Ward No. 35.

Thieves strike at former govt official’s house

Thieves targeted the Sector-51 house of a former inspector at customs department when the family was out for a ceremony of their son’s wedding on Tuesday. Complainant Ajesh said gold worth ₹15 lakh along with eight watches, one laptop, one DSLR camera and ₹1.5 lakh were stolen.

Two held with illicit liquor

Two persons were arrested with illicit liquor from different parts of the city. Sandeep of Sector 25 was nabbed with 15 bottles of countrymade wine, while Anita of Colony Number 4 was held with 48 quarters of King Gold whiskey.

Youth arrested for gambling

Ajay, 24, a resident of Kishangarh, was arrested for gambling near the community centre in his locality. ₹3,132 in cash were recovered from his possession. He was booked under the Gambling Act and later released on bail.

Dhanas man nabbed with knife

Police arrested Sanjeev Kumar, alias Kali, 24, of Milk Colony, Dhanas, for possessing a kamanidar knife. A case under the Arms Act was registered.

MC panel’s nod to beautification of Maloya green belt

MC’s environment and city beautification committee approved the rough cost estimated for landscaping works worth ₹14.03 lakh at Maloya green belt. It also approved rough cost estimated for open air gym equipment in two parks and a walking track.

BJP slams Congress for ‘poor’ state of ESI hospital

The BJP slammed the Congress for the ‘poor’ state of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) hospital in Phase 7that caters to around four lakh workers. BJP state executive member Sanjeev Vashisht said, “When the Congress cannot run 30-bed hospitals, how will it run 300-bed hospital for which a foundation stone was laid in Sector 66.” Mohali MLA Balbir Sidhu could not improve anything in the ESI hospital even though he was the health minister.

PUSA election sees 86% voter turnout

With 872 voters out of total 1,011 casting their votes, 86% turnout was recorded during the election of office-bearers of Panjab University Staff (non-teaching) Association (PUSA) on Wednesday. In the election of Panjab University ‘C’ Class Staff Association (PUCCSA), 70% voter turnout was recorded with 377 votes being polled out of 538.

100 complaints disposed of at ‘rahat’ camp

With an aim to provide speedy justice to residents, Mohali police on Wednesday organised ‘rahat’ camp in Mullanpur where more than 100 complaints were disposed of on the spot. SSP Navjot Singh Mahal said the camp will be organised periodically.

PU V-C visits various departments

Panjab University V-C Raj Kumar visited the museums of various departments, including Gandhi Bhavan, ancient history, fine arts , anthropology, zoology, and geology, and met the chairpersons and staff. He also took stock of the issues faced by them.

State badminton meet from November 17

Chandigarh Badminton Association (CBA) will conduct Yonex Sunrise State Championships for Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and seniors (boys and girls) from November 17 to 21 at Sector 38 (West) Sports Complex. CBA will also select teams for the forthcoming North Zone and National Championships. Players registered in Chandigarh and with CBA will only be eligible to participate in this championship.

Unnati, Bharat take U-19 titles

Unnati Hooda from Rohtak outplayed Devika Sihag from Panchkula 3-1 (retired hurt) in the U-19 girls’ singles final during the 54th Yonex Sunrise Haryana State Badminton Championship held in Panchkula on Wednesday. Playing in the U-19 boys’ singles final, Bharat Raghav from Gurugram beat Raman 16-21, 21-11, 21-14 in a keenly contested tie.

Legal Services Day celebrated

The Punjab State Legal Services Authority on Wednesday celebrated the Legal Services Day by organising an awareness programme at Chandigarh University, Gharuan. Students were made aware of the concept of free legal aid.

Awareness programme held at Dera Bassi college

Sri Sukhmani College of Law, Dera Bassi, also organized an awareness camp on free legal services and women empowerment. CJM Baljinder Singh was the chief guest of the event that was attended by nearly 150 aanganwadi workers and sarpanches from 15 villages.