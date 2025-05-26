Chandigarh escapes storm’s wrath, but another’s on its way

Chandigarh managed to escape the fury of a major thunderstorm system that battered large parts of Haryana, Punjab and Delhi on Saturday night, with only gusty winds and light rain recorded in the city. Visitors enjoying the pleasant weather following overnight light rain at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singht/HT)

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for nearby areas like Rupnagar and Patiala, the system spared this region, heading towards the national capital instead.

Till 5.30 am on Sunday, Delhi recorded 81.4 mm rain, taking the total rainfall in the month to 186.2 mm, the highest in the city in May on record. Even Haryana’s Karnal received 118 mm rain.

In contrast, Chandigarh recorded just 0.1 mm rain overnight and 0.2 mm during the day on Sunday. Winds in the city reached speeds up to 60 km per hour, but no major damage was reported, unlike the Wednesday night storm that had uprooted trees and left several city areas in the dark.

At the Chandigarh airport observatory, 13 mm of rain was recorded overnight and another 1 mm during the day.

According to Surender Paul, director, IMD Chandigarh, the storm system developed from a confluence of a strong Western Disturbance with easterly winds. “It started in the northern part of Punjab, and a red alert was even issued for Rupnagar and Patiala. But Chandigarh was able to escape the brunt of it. The maximum rain was recorded in Haryana, with 118 mm showers in Karnal,” he added.

However, the relief may be short-lived, as more storms are likely to strike the region in the days ahead.

Along with active western disturbances, and several other weather systems, including upper air cyclonic circulations over west Uttar Pradesh, south-west Rajasthan and north Gujarat, continue to influence this region’s weather.

Further, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around May 27, further intensifying weather activity across the region.

Thus, chances of more rain and gusty winds are likely until the end of the month.

Cooler May: Heatwaves also spare city

However, in a silver lining to the dark clouds, the city has so far been spared by the typical May sizzle. Traditionally the hottest month of the year, May this time has remained unusually cooler — a welcome respite for residents.

In fact, though predicted in IMD long-range forecast, no heatwaves were declared in May.

A heatwave is announced when the maximum temperature rises over 40°C and goes at least 4.5 degrees above normal.

Last year, the maximum temperature at the Chandigarh airport station had gone up to 46.7°C on May 29, the all-time highest for the month of May.

But this year, the highest that the maximum temperature has gone so far is 41.7°C on May 15. The city also hasn’t recorded any warm night conditions yet when the minimum temperature goes over 4.5 degrees above normal, along with a maximum temperature above 40°C.

Paul said active Western Disturbances over the region and other systems that had formed over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea also played a role in bringing rain throughout the month, keeping temperatures from spiking.

Amid the increased moisture and active weather systems, May is highly likely to end without any heatwave days.

June is also likely to start on a wet note, while monsoon is already running ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, following the overnight winds and rain, the city’s maximum temperature dropped from 37.2°C on Saturday to 34.5°C on Sunday, a comfortable 2.5 degrees below normal.

The minimum temperature also slid from 29.7°C to 23.1°C, also 2 degrees below normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 36°C and 38°C, and the minimum temperature between 24°C and 27°C.