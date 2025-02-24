Chandigarh: Expect rain this week

After a spell of rain last week, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted one more such spell before the end of the month. As per IMD officials, a fresh western disturbance (WD) will affect the region from February 26 onwards. It is likely to be stronger on February 27 and 28 when moisture from the Arabian Sea will add to the prevalent weather conditions. Residents enjoying a sunny day at Sector 16 in Chandigarh on Sunday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“People shouldn’t put away their sweaters just yet. The rain is likely to reduce the day temperature. Further, snowfall is also likely in Himachal Pradesh during this period and cold winds from the hills will continue even after the weekend.

This season, since January 1, there has been 31.1 mm rain recorded in the city. This is 47.1% below normal for the corresponding period last year. The maximum temperature rose from 23.9°C on Saturday to 25.4°C on Sunday, 1.1°C above normal. The minimum temperature rose from 11.3°C on Saturday to 11.4°C on Sunday, 0.7°C below normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 26°C and 27°C while minimum temperature will remain between 11°C and 12°C.