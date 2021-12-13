Chandigarh: Five booked for thrashing two Mohali men

A Mohali resident, Shivam Dhiman, was on Saturday evening beaten by five people in Ramdarbar after he found his stolen car parked in the neighbourhood.

As per police, Dhiman had filed a complaint at the Phase 11 police station about his sister’s stolen car, which he spotted outside a shop during a work-related visit to Ramdarbar. Dhiman tried to call the police and record video of the parked vehicle, when the owner of the shop, identified as Sumit Khural, stepped out with his brother and started hitting his vehicle and threatening him.

Later, on his way to the police beatbox, he was again stopped by the shop owner and his accomplices, Amit Khural, Main Pal Khural and two others.

As per the available information, the weapon-wielding group of men broke the windshield of the complainant’s car and started beating him and his uncle before giving them death threats.

The victims were eventually rescued by Police Control Room staff. Both men have sustained serious injuries on the head.

A case under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sector 31 police station against the five accused on Sunday.

Officials of the police station remained unavailable for comment regarding arrests.