Chandigarh floats ₹12-crore tender for City Forest, 6-month deadline set

Four years after reclaiming nearly 65 acres of land following the demolition of Colony No. 4, the Chandigarh administration has moved a step closer to developing a City Forest along Sukhna Choe, with the engineering department floating a ₹12-crore tender for the project. The earnest money deposit has been fixed at ₹22 lakh. (HT File)

The tender, issued on Friday, covers the development of the City Forest at Colony No. 4, Sukhna Choe Forest, Industrial Area Phase I. The estimated cost of the composite project is ₹12,41,82,695, with the contractor required to complete the work within six months from the date of commencement or handing over of the site, whichever is later.

The project will involve three components — civil works worth approximately ₹11 crore, public health works estimated at ₹1 crore and electrical works costing around ₹64 lakh.

According to the notice inviting tender, the Chandigarh engineering department has invited online bids from eligible contractors. The earnest money deposit has been fixed at ₹22 lakh. The last date for submission of bids is November 26, with the technical bids scheduled to be opened at 11.30 am on the same day.

From reclaimed land

to ecological destination

The project is proposed on around 35 acres of the land reclaimed after the administration removed the unauthorised settlement of Colony No. 4 on May 1, 2022. The administration had reclaimed nearly 65 acres, a substantial portion of which originally belonged to the forest department.

The site, once occupied by one of Chandigarh’s largest slum clusters, is being reimagined as an urban forest with a focus on biodiversity conservation, environmental education and sustainable eco-tourism.

The administration had earlier indicated that the project would go beyond conventional plantation and provide facilities for visitors to experience and learn about the natural environment.

The proposed facilities include nature trails, walking paths, cycle tracks, elevated trails, viewing platforms, bird-watching facilities, observation decks, rain shelters, gazebos, meditation huts, bamboo bridges and canopies.

A nature interpretation and learning facility, auditorium, open-air theatre, reception and visitor-management facilities, toilets and food kiosks are also part of the broader project plan.

Project cost & approvals

The project was recommended by the UT appraisal committee on August 24, 2026, at an estimated cost of ₹13 crore, as part of three infrastructure proposals worth ₹176 crore.

The current tender puts the estimated cost at ₹12 crore, around ₹90 lakh lower than the earlier project estimate.

In June, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria had reviewed the proposed City Forest project and directed officials to ensure its timely implementation while adhering to environmental safeguards and conservation principles.

The administration had emphasised that the development should preserve the ecological character of the forest area, use sustainable materials and minimise disturbance to existing vegetation.

The project is expected to provide Chandigarh with an additional green space for nature-based recreation and environmental learning while strengthening public access to its forest areas.