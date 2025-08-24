Chandigarh: Fruit vendor robbed of 70k at gunpoint in Sec-26 grain market

A fruit vendor was allegedly robbed of ₹70,000 at gunpoint by two men inside his shop at the Sector-26 Grain Market on Thursday morning. The accused, identified as Parmatma, alias Batista, is a banana seller in the same market. The other accused remain unidentified. Police said that the accused, Batista, has a criminal background. (HT photo for representation)

The 60-year-old victim Mehboob Khan, alias Chacha, alleged that he was forced inside his shop and threatened with a pistol by Batista and by one his unidentified accomplice.

Khan in his complaint registered at Sector-26 police station stated that he has been selling papayas at the mandi for over 25 years. He alleged that he was at his SCF Number 5 in the Grain Market with his 37-year-old grandson, Rijwan Khan, when Batista, with his accomplice, approached his shop.

He alleged that he was forced by the duo inside the shop. Batista allegedly pulled out a pistol, pointed it at his chest, and demanded ₹30,000, threatening to shoot if the demand was not met. When Rijwan entered the shop upon hearing the commotion, Batista threatened him too, asking him to tell his grandfather to hand over the money.

Khan told the accused he did not have the amount, after which Batista raised the demand to ₹50,000. Fearing for their lives, Khan and Rijwan handed over the cash. The second unidentified accused reportedly told Batista to shoot them if they resisted.

The ordeal did not end there. Batista then demanded an additional ₹20,000, again threatening to kill them if they refused. Under pressure, the victims handed over the money, after which the duo fled, warning them of dire consequences if they informed anyone.

The shaken vendor revealed that they initially kept quiet out of fear but later approached police when patrol teams reached the Mandi. Police said that the accused, Batista, has a criminal background.

Police registered a case under sections 309(4) (robbery), 311 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Batista and his unidentified associate.