Chandigarh gets animal carcass incinerator

UT’s long-delayed smart city project, an animal carcass incineration plant, was made functional on Friday. The project was officially inaugurated by city mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla, marking its operational commencement in the presence of MC commissioner Amit Kumar, area councillor Harjeet Singh and other senior officials of MC. Constructed on a design and build basis, the plant also includes a five-year annual maintenance contract (AMC) to ensure its sustained efficiency and upkeep. The total cost of the project comes to ₹ 1.79 crores. (HT File photo)

Speaking on the occasion, Babla said that the facility comprises two high-efficiency incinerators, “Big animal incinerator with a burning capacity of 300 kg/hour and gas consumption of 320 kg for 8 hours of operation and a small animal incinerator with a burning capacity of 50 kg/hour and gas consumption of 96 kg for 8 hours of operation.”

The plant ensures the scientific and eco-friendly disposal of animal carcasses, which will play a crucial role in improving public hygiene, health and environmental safety across Chandigarh.

She further said that, “This facility was a much-needed addition to the sanitation infrastructure. It reflects the ongoing efforts to provide modern and effective services to the citizens and to keep the city clean, safe and healthy.”

Until now, over 150 dead animals were buried monthly across the city. The plant will ensure scientific disposal of animal carcasses in compliance with Chandigarh Pollution Control Committee (CPCC) guidelines. The need for a permanent carcass disposal system was identified decades ago but has faced repeated delays. Tendering for the project was conducted multiple times, and while work was allotted, controversies over the location had stalled progress. Proposed sites in Sector 25, Sector 38, Dadumajra, and Industrial Area Phase-1 faced strong opposition from local residents, leading to several relocations before settling on Raipur Kalan.