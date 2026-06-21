Chandigarh: Got an opinion on Master Plan changes? Flag it in person

Amid growing debate over the proposed amendments to the Chandigarh Master Plan (CMP)-2031, the UT administration has constituted a screening committee under senior IAS officer Prerna Puri to examine suggestions and objections received from the public. Officials said the constitution of the committee is part of the mandatory consultative process before finalising any amendments to the Master Plan. (HT File)

The committee, notified through orders issued on June 19, has been tasked with scrutinising all representations submitted after the draft amendments and its addendum were placed in the public domain on May 22 and May 29, respectively. The panel will conduct personal hearings for stakeholders who have sought to present their views in person. The hearings are scheduled to be held from June 25 to June 28 at the UT guest house in Sector 6, in two sessions each day from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm.

“By allowing in-person hearings, the administration is attempting to address concerns around transparency and stakeholder participation,” said a senior UT official.

According to sources, over a hundred objections were received against the proposed amendments, including high-rise development and changes in land-use norms.

Among the prominent voices raising objections is Chandigarh Member of Parliament Manish Tewari, who has expressed concerns over the procedural lapses and potential impact of deregulation on the city’s planning framework and infrastructure.

Officials said the constitution of the committee is part of the mandatory consultative process before finalising any amendments to the Master Plan. The panel has been given the mandate to assess the objections, hear stakeholders, and submit its recommendations to the administration for further consideration.