Chandigarh: Govt College of Yoga Education and Health organises Surya Namaskar event

Government College of Yoga Education and Health, under the aegis of the directorate of higher education and AYUSH department of Chandigarh administration, in collaboration with Haryana Yog Aayog, organised a Surya Namaskar event as part of Sankalp Poorti Samaroh. The event took place on the premises of Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23-A. Participants demonstrating yoga at Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Sector 23-A, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

The event was attended by Governor of Punjab and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria as the chief guest. The occasion was also attended by Rajeev Verma, chief secretary, Chandigarh administration; Jaideep Arya, chairman, Haryana Yog Aayog; Ajay Chagti, health secretary; Akhil Kumar, director, AYUSH, DANICS; Rubinderjit Singh Brar, director higher education; Rajiv Tiwari, director public relations; Roshan Lal, vice-chairman, Raj Kumar, registrar, Haryana Yog Aayog; and Sapna Nanda, principal, Government College of Yoga Education and Health.

Kataria emphasised the need to imbibe a yogic lifestyle. He shared that he is a regular practitioner of yoga and follows it as a part of his “dincharya”. He highlighted the importance of yogic regimen during Brahma-Muhurta, which improves the overall health and well-being of an individual and society at large. He also acknowledged the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has elevated yoga to a global platform. He urged everyone to continue promoting yoga and carry forward this legacy of ancient Bharat. He further emphasised the importance of Sanskrit as the foundation of Indian culture.

To recognise contributions in the field of yoga research and in promoting the same at the global-level, the governer felicitated Dr Sat Bir Singh Khalsa, corresponding member of faculty of medicine, Harvard Medical School, USA, besides Dr Akshay Anand, professor in-charge, CCRYN Centre, PGIMER, and Jaideep Arya, chairman, Haryana Yog Aayog.

Chagti announced that a “Fitness day” will be organised for the citizens of Chandigarh on the third Saturday of every month, further promoting the practice of yoga, walkathon, cycling, swimming, etc.

Arya stated that Haryana has integrated yoga into school curriculum and introduced a Yoga Protocol for army, air force, ITBP, and CRPF. He further encouraged other states to adopt similar initiatives for the promotion of yoga.

A highlight of this event was the presentation of the Golden Book of World Record award to Haryana Yog Aayog for 10,794 institutions participating in the Surya Namaskar project 2025.

Before the commencement of the event, the students of the college demonstrated artistic yoga. The event witnessed participation from hundreds of yoga enthusiasts, including representatives from the army, Government Medical College and Hospital, homeopathy college, dhanwantry college, and AYUSH instructors of Chandigarh. The participants performed six rounds of Surya Namaskar with coordination and discipline.

Other dignitaries present included Nemi Chand, state liaison officer; Shashi Wahi, principal, commerce college; Mange Ram, Haryana Vidhan Sabha; Harish Chander, former registrar, Haryana Yog Aayog; Umesh Narang, HYSA; RR Passi, Patanjali; Rohit Kaushik, Yogasana Bharat, and nodal officers from various colleges of Chandigarh.

The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Akhil Kumar, who expressed gratitude to the dignitaries and participants for their contribution.