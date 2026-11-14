Chandigarh: Head constable shoots himself dead at PU botanical garden

A Punjab Police head constable allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed gun at the Botanical Garden of Panjab University (PU) around 4.30 pm on Friday. He had joined the posting around four months ago. (HT File)

According to police, the deceased, aged 35 and hailing from Amritsar, was posted as the personal security officer (PSO) of the Botanical Garden’s head gardener. He had joined the posting around four months ago.

The body was discovered by officials of the department of botany, who alerted the police.

PU chief of university security Vikram Singh confirmed the incident. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, and the police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the alleged suicide.

The Sector 11 police have initiated inquest proceedings.