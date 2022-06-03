Chandigarh Housing Board puts 31 freehold properties on sale
The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has invited e-bids for the sale of 27 residential and four commercial units on freehold basis.
The latest offering closely follows CHB’s previous auction where the response remained tepid even though all properties were freehold. Yet, the board has decided not to decrease the reserve prices.
Of the 27 residential properties, 17 are located in Indira Colony, Manimajra, with reserve prices ranging from ₹32 lakh to ₹34 lakh, and sizes varying from 548 square feet to 562 square feet.
At ₹98.60 lakh, a Category-2 unit in Manimajra, with an area of 1,591 square feet, has the highest reserve price.
An MIG flat in Sector 51, sized 1,027 square feet, has a reserve price of ₹90 lakh. A 367-square feet EWS dwelling unit in Sector 52 has the lowest reserve price of ₹21 lakh.
All four commercial properties are booths, located in Sector 51-A. They are being offered for a reserve price of ₹80 lakh to ₹85 lakh.
“E-tenders for these properties can be submitted from 10 am on June 3 till 10 am on June 22. The bids will be opened the same day from 10.15 am onwards,” said Yashpal Garg, CEO, CHB.
Prospective participants can visit the website, www.chbonline.in, to get the detailed procedure for submission of earnest money deposit and e-bids.
Garg said stickers had been pasted at each unit and their location was also available on Google Maps. The properties can be inspected on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm.
In its last auction, which ended on May 25, CHB had managed to sell only four of the total 35 properties on offer. As many as six commercial and 29 residential properties were up for sale on freehold basis, but only two residential properties were sold, bringing in ₹47 lakh against a total reserve price of ₹43.25 lakh.
The sale of two of the six commercial properties, on sale for a reserve price of ₹1.65 crore, had fetched CHB ₹1.68 crore.
Over the past one year, CHB has sold 189 units through e-auctions, generating a revenue of ₹122.17 crore. Recently, it had got permission from the UT administration to auction its unsold leasehold properties on freehold basis.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics