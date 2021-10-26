Chandigarh Housing Board to auction 159 properties

The Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) is set to put another 159 commercial and residential properties on auction.

While 113 commercial and 27 residential properties will be offered on leasehold basis, 19 residential units will be on freehold basis.

After reducing the reserve price of its leasehold properties by up to 20%, the CHB had invited e-bids for the sale of 191 vacant units (132 commercial and 31 residential) besides 28 freehold residential units in September this year.

During the auction held on October 19, the CHB sold 19 commercial and four residential units on leasehold basis and nine residential units on freehold basis to the highest bidders. It had earned ₹16.29 crore against the total reserve price of ₹14.54 crore.

MORE NEWS IN SHORTS

Estate office: 7 more services go online

The Chandigarh estate office has digitalized 16 of its property-related services. The UT administration launched five services online on September 28. Thereafter, four more services were made available to residents online on October 12 and the remaining seven services were launched online on Monday. All information about the services are available on the website estateoffice.chd.gov.in

Couple held for stealing car

A day after a con woman fled with the car and cash from an Ambala resident, the Balongi police arrested her along with her husband on Monday. The arrested couple has been identified as Arshpreet Kaur and Roshan Singh, who were staying as paying guests in Balongi.

Ruckus after India-Pak match in Kurali

There were reports of ruckus after four Kashmiri students of a private university allegedly burst crackers in Kurali after India lost to Pakistan in a T20 World Cup match on Sunday. While J&K Students Association alleged that the students were thrashed by their neighbours, police denied it and said the students were safe and secure in their house. “We will ensure their safety,” said the Mohali SSP.

UNDP-backed workshop kicks off

A two-day workshop on “Future Ready Chandigarh 2030 & Beyond” was inaugurated by UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit on Monday. Being organised by the UT administration, the workshop is supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with an objective of sustainable improvement of urban infrastructure and services. The workshop is encompassing informative sessions by visionaries of diverse areas and will touch crucial subjects directly connecting to the development of the City Beautiful.

Man booked for hurting religious sentiments

A man from Boh village in Ambala Cantt was booked for hurting religious sentiments after he posted an objectionable post on social media. He has been identified as Fuljeet Singh Cheema. Earlier, members of the other community blocked the Ambala-Saha national highway for nearly an hour. Meanwhile, the other group met the Ambala SP and demanded action against the fellow villagers who allegedly attacked the suspect’s house.

Four held for gambling in Sector 25

Police arrested four men for gambling near community centre in Sector 25. The accused have been identified as Satish, Vishal, Amit and Parveen, all residents of Sector-25, Chandigarh. A total of ₹3,000 in cash was recovered from them. A case under Gambling Act was registered at Sector 11 police station. They were later released on bail.

Two held for assaulting woman, son

Two men were arrested for assaulting a mother-son duo. In his complaint, Suresh Kumar, a resident of Manimajra, alleged that Manjit Singh and Daljit Singh, both residents of same locality, had assaulted him and his mother (name withheld) with sticks near his house on Sunday. They were injured and admitted to GMCH-32. A case under Sections 323, 324 and 341 of Indian Penal Code was registered at IT Park police station.

Vishesh’s hat-trick sets up Stephen’s FC’s win

Riding high with a hat-trick of goals by Vishesh, Stephen’s FC beat Molon Labe FC 4-1 in a match played on Day 1 of the Chandigarh Police Shaheed Memorial Football Trophy at Sports Complex in Sector 46 on Monday. For Molon Labe FC, Yash Rana scored the lone goal. In other matches, Le Professor outplayed PGGC-11 FC 2-0, while Sai Baba International FC outclassed City FC by 2-1. Chandigarh Police Kinds FC thrashed Young FC by 7-2.