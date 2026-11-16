Chandigarh: Maid drugs Sec-8 woman, flees with valuables

A maid drugged the owner of a Sector 8 house and fled with valuables on Sunday evening, police said. The victim, Kiran Mittal (44), returned from Canada in January this year and had been living alone in the Sector 8 house, officials said. She has a sister who lives in Panchkula. Victim admitted to GMSH, yet to assess the loss, say police. (HT File)

She had hired the accused, whose name police believe is Goma from Nepal, though they are yet to verify this. The accused was hired around a week back. On Sunday evening, she cooked a meal for the victim. After Mittal fell unconscious, the maid fled with the valuables.

Seeing the house open, neighbours called the police. The victim was rushed to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. She is out of danger, officials said. The police verification of the maid had not been done, officials said, adding that they are tracking her down.

An FIR is yet to be registered as officials are waiting for the victim’s statement regarding what has been stolen from the house. Officials who visited the house said that the almirahs looked ransacked.