Chandigarh: MC accelerates devp works ahead of model code of conduct

With MC elections round the corner and the model code of conduct (MCC) set to be announced anytime soon in the coming week, the municipal corporation (MC) has stepped up efforts to accelerate the execution of approved development works across the city with a clear focus on ensuring that no work remains delayed.

To ensure effective monitoring and accountability, all concerned officers have been asked to submit a detailed work-wise status report within 48 hours. (HT File)

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Taking serious note of several approved works that are yet to commence at the site, the chief engineer, Sanjay Arora, has issued strict directions to all concerned superintending engineers of public health, buildings and roads, and horticulture and environment wings to expedite the process and ensure immediate commencement of all eligible works.

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To ensure effective monitoring and accountability, all concerned officers have been asked to submit a detailed work-wise status report within 48 hours. The report must clearly indicate the date of approval, date of allotment and issuance of work order, present status, reasons for non-commencement and a definite timeline for starting each work.

Arora warned that any further delay or failure to commence eligible works within the stipulated timeline, without valid and justifiable reasons, will be viewed seriously and may invite disciplinary action against the officers and officials responsible.

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{{^usCountry}} The directions are aimed at ensuring timely execution of approved civic infrastructure and development projects, facilitating better delivery of civic services and avoiding unnecessary delays in public works in view of the forthcoming MCC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The directions are aimed at ensuring timely execution of approved civic infrastructure and development projects, facilitating better delivery of civic services and avoiding unnecessary delays in public works in view of the forthcoming MCC. {{/usCountry}}

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