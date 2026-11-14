Chandigarh MC elections: AAP releases 1st list of 9 candidates

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday released its first list of candidates for the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) elections, slated for December. The party has announced nominees for nine wards, including several new faces. The party has announced nominees for nine wards, including several new faces. (HT File)

Former mayor Kuldeep Kumar and sitting councillor Anju Katyal have been renominated. While Katyal will contest from ward 22, Kumar has been shifted to ward 24 as his current ward has been reserved for women. He is likely to face Congress leader Jasbir Singh Bunty, who is expected to contest from the Attawa constituency.

The party has also fielded family members of sitting councillors in several wards, many of which have been reserved for women. Satnam Kaur, sister-in-law of AAP councillor Hardeep Singh and wife of former councillor late Malkiyat Singh, has been nominated from ward 30 (Buterla). Gurpreet Kaur Ladi, wife of sitting councillor Jasbir Singh Ladi, will contest from ward 21, while Radhika Dhingra, wife of sitting councillor Yogesh Dhingra, has been fielded from ward 25.

Fresh faces

Among the new faces, Dildar Singh has been fielded from ward 1, while party secretary Onkar Singh Aulakh (Sunny) will contest from ward 23, covering Sectors 34, 35 and 43. He is set to face sitting Congress councillor Prem Lata.

Ajit Singh Jind, who took voluntary retirement from his post as superintendent in the MC, has been fielded from ward 27. Advocate Arun Prabha Khurcha has been nominated from ward 32. The party will release lists of candidates for other wards in the coming days.