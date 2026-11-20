With the model code of conduct expected to come into force on Friday, November 20, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) went on an inauguration spree on Thursday, with mayor Saurabh Joshi alone launching infrastructure projects to the tune of ₹3 crore. From parks and green belts to sports infrastructure and sewerage projects, the civic body appeared to be in a hurry to showcase its development works ahead of elections (HT File)

From parks and green belts to sports infrastructure and sewerage projects, the civic body appeared to be in a hurry to showcase its development works ahead of elections.

Among the major last-minute task completion was the distribution of appointment letters to 92 dependants of deceased safai karamcharis, who had been working on a daily-wage basis. The mayor also announced a separate compassionate appointment policy and a decision concerning the service benefits of 137 employees transferred from 13 erstwhile villages.

On the infrastructure front, the mayor inaugurated the commencement of a nearly ₹2-crore sewerage improvement project in Sectors 55 and 56 and laid the foundation stone for upgrading the Khuda Ali Sher stadium at ₹1 crore.

The civic body also announced the inauguration of 10 neighbourhood parks and redeveloped green spaces, including the Floral Garden in Sector 15 and Dream Park in Sector 26. Separately, a 2.5-acre green belt in Sector 56 was inaugurated.