Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Chandigarh MC removes 400 illegal hoardings in special drive

Action will be taken against illegal advertisements put out in violation of Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954
Chandigarh MC has issued a 30-day notice to shopkeepers, businessmen and people in general to remove all illegal hoardings contrary to the provisions of the law. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 12:38 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Taking serious note of illegal hoardings in the city, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has removed 400 such structures in a special drive initiated on October 18.

The MC also issued a 30-day notice to shopkeepers, businessmen and people in general to remove all illegal advertisements contrary to the provisions of the law. Action would be taken for advertisements put out in violation of Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954, an MC spokesman said.

MC commissioner Anindita Mitra said that continuous indifference by the violators has been viewed seriously and a special drive was started from 18 October 2021 to remove such illegal advertisements.

As per law, the violators are liable to pay advertising fees and penalties which may run into several lakhs depending upon the size of the illegal hoardings. Such violations also attract action under the provisions of the Criminal Procedure Code as well as the Indian Penal Code for the violation of Prevention of Delhi Defacement of Property Act, 2007, she said, adding that drives against illegal advertisements, defacement or displays would be regularly carried out. She further appealed to the people to voluntarily remove such illegal hoardings to avoid penal action.

