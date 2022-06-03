Chandigarh MC steps up crackdown on unauthorised hoardings
Keeping in view the road safety and city aesthetics in mind, the municipal corporation (MC) has decided to bring all unauthorised hoardings that fall under the jurisdiction under stern scrutiny.
Cracking down on illegal hoardings violating the provisions of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954, MC commissioner Anindita Mitra on Thursday ordered the officers concerned to take strict action against such violations throughout the city.
The MC’s enforcement wing then removed illegal boards/banners from Sector 22, which were found violating the norms. Notices have been served to five violators, including regional managers at Canon, Go Mechanic, Connect, Best Ever and the chief executive officer at Porter, with the penalty amounting to ₹1.5 lakh.
Regular inspections will also be carried out in city markets to remove the illegal hoardings.
Inspections have already commenced in other city markets as well. The MC commissioner said hoardings that are considered “defacement of property” will also be removed by the civic authorities.
Mitra added that proper awareness meetings were organised with all the stakeholders in the month of April, 2022, regarding implementation of the Chandigarh Advertisement Control Order, 1954 provisions and the order was implemented, keeping road safety and city aesthetics in mind.
As per the rules, prior MC permission is required to display an advertisement to public view in any manner. The enforcement wing had recently announced an intensive drive to remove posters, banners and illegal hoardings or advertisements installed at public places and busy markets in areas falling under the civic body.
The latest drive by the civic authorities will also take action against self signages exceeding 1.5 square metres that have been up without the MC’s consent.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
-
Stone pelting in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh after ex-BJP councillor's son's death
The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of the Gandhinagar area of Chittorgarh. He was reportedly attacked by some unknown assailants at the Shivaji Circle on Tuesday night. Chittorgarh superintendent of police (SP), Preeti Jain told ANI that Section 144 of the IPC was yet to be imposed in the region and internet services have also not been snapped as of now.
-
'Caste-based count' in a set time frame, says Nitish. RJD claims victory
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that a caste-based count will be held in Bihar in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decision before a final announcement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics