Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari opposes steep hike in conversion charges in Parliament

Member of Parliament Manish Tewari on Wednesday moved a special mention under rule 377 in the Lok Sabha opposing the very steep hike in conversion charges from leasehold to freehold with regard to properties. Chandigarh Member of Parliament Manish Tewari said these residents have waited patiently for years for the regularisation of their homes. The conversion charges had remained unchanged since 2017. (HT File)

He stated that the recent decision of the Chandigarh administration to impose a steep hike in conversion charges for lease hold-to-freehold properties, effective June 30, 2025, has caused deep distress among thousands of residents, many of whom are retired individuals, salaried middle-class families, and members of cooperative housing societies. He said these residents have waited patiently for years for the regularisation of their homes. The conversion charges had remained unchanged since 2017.

“This arbitrary and sudden increase, introduced without meaningful public consultation or transparent justification, has not only blindsided citizens but also betrayed their legitimate expectations. It reflects a disturbing lack of sensitivity to the economic hardships faced by ordinary people. This move contradicts the broader goal of regularising tenure and empowering urban residents with secure property titles. I urge the Union Government to immediately review this hike, explain the rationale behind it, and direct the Chandigarh administration to roll back the increase. It must be ensured that any future policy changes are rooted in fairness, transparency, and public interest,” he said.