Chandigarh Music and Film Festival concludes

The third edition of the Chandigarh Music and Film Festival concluded at Chandigarh University in the city on Tuesday. Renowned actors Rakesh Bedi and Rajendra Gupta, and filmmaker Ketan Anand were present during the closing ceremony. (L-R): Filmmaker Ketan Anand; and actors Rakesh Bedi; and Rajendra Gupta (HT Photo)

During a session, actor and theatre artiste Rakesh Bedi said, “Theatre teaches you discipline, time management, and being respectful towards others.” He added that the aura and class of an actor are always beyond looks and leave an impact on the audience in one way or the other, giving them a fresh and much-needed perspective.

“In terms of content, the work of TV actors is more demanding than that of film actors as they need to appear on screen every day. So, actors need to improvise every day to meet the expectations of the audience and ensure that their characters do not get monotonous,” the Shrimaan Shrimati actor said.

During his address, actor-director Rajendra Gupta, who was recently seen in Jagannath Aur Purvi Ki Dosti Anokhi, said, “Constant self-learning and training enhance the skills of an artiste. But it is the spontaneity of an actor that brings out the best of the emotions of a character on screen.” He said if an artist understands literature it helps in connecting with the feelings behind the script and adapting to any character better.

Appreciating the beauty of Chandigarh, Gupta said, “The city is well connected and serves as a gateway for the neighbouring states. With the formation of a film city in the city, the synergy between Hindi and Punjabi film industry will increase and will eventually improve the status of Indian cinema on a global level.”

Meanwhile, filmmaker Ketan Anand said, “Filmmaking is the art of recreating real life into the reel. And a director knows how to create a scene in a particular environment to get the best out of it while making it realistic.” Responding to a question, he said an audition is not always a must for casting an actor for a specific role. “The previous works of an actor speak of their acting prowess. And any good director can recognise true talent without auditions.”

Rajesh Sharma, director of the film festival, said, “We are glad to see the overwhelming response from tricity residents and celebrities. We received a positive response from a diverse range of people, from aspiring filmmakers to seasoned professionals, in this celebration of the art of cinema.”

The three-day festival aimed to project Chandigarh as an entertainment hub in north India and in advocating the need for a film city here, he said, adding that the three-day festival had actors Rakul Preet Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Rajendra Gupta, Vinay Pathak, Gavi Chahal, Rakesh Bedi, director Ketan Anand, Punjabi actor Binnu Dhillon, lyricist Shamsher Sandhu, music director Sachin Ahuja, singers Manjeet Nikki and Kiran Kaur, and screenwriter BB Verma in attendance.

