Chandigarh: Nakas to stay in Panjab University campus, SSP tells students at all-party meet

Despite the students concern over the increased deployment of cops in Panjab University (PU), even before the declaration of the election date for the Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections, UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwardeep Kaur has reiterated that nakas will stay in the varsity. Chandigarh SSP Kanwardeep Kaur explained to the parties that the nakas were required due to recent incidents of violence on Panjab University campus. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The statement was given by the SSP during an all party meeting with students held at Students Centre on Monday afternoon. Dean Students Welfare (DSW) office were also present during the meeting. After the issue of the three nakas deployed by police on campus was raised, the SSP explained that this was due to the recent incidents of violence in the varsity.

Two stabbing incidents were reported from the campus last month, meanwhile, sharp edged weapons and sticks are being recovered daily by the police during the nakas.

The recent case in which outsiders with FIRs registered against them were detained in PU was also mentioned with students questioning how such people were able to enter PU in the first place.

After discussion it was resolved that the nakas will be managed by PU campus security, however, the police will remain present there to monitor the situation, informed DSW Amit Chauhan. “Students expressed that they are more comfortable with the PU security force so they will be the first ones to check the vehicles. The police will be looped in case something adverse happens,” he said.

Meanwhile, PU will not allow more than two vehicles in any rally carried out by any party. Stickers of political parties were removed from cars and will not be allowed from Tuesday onwards. The code of conduct, however, will be imposed after the declaration of date of elections.

Unlawful assembly orders in place in city

On the query regarding the imposition of Section 189 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in the varsity, the SSP reiterated that prohibitory orders under the section have been in force in the city since the time of the farmer protests, informed PU officials.

However, the SSP has assured the students that rallies can be carried after permission from PU officials. However, it remains to be seen how it will be implemented if an assembly of five or more is considered illegal, even as the police themselves are unlikely to enforce this in the campus.

Joban of PSU Lalkaar alleged that it doesn’t make sense how these prohibitory orders can be in place even months after these protests. He added that although they are against outsiders entering the campus, the student parties should be able to conduct their campaigns peacefully without any interference from the police or the authorities.

Meanwhile, students also discussed issues related to vehicle traffic on campus and posts made by anonymous troll pages on social media regarding members of some parties. PU officials said that this was the final meeting and they are now waiting for the approved date to be sent for conducting the PUCSC elections.