Wed, Nov 12, 2025
Chandigarh: Night temp drops to 9.4°C, season’s lowest so far

ByRajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 12, 2025 08:40 am IST

At 9.4°C, the minimum temperature was 3.9°C below normal and colder than Kasauli, which recorded 11.1°C. Shimla, meanwhile, recorded a minimum of 8.4°C. Last November, the lowest that the minimum temperature went was 8.7°C on November 29.

The city’s minimum temperature continued its downward trajectory going from 10.2°C on Monday to 9.4°C on Tuesday. This is the lowest that the minimum temperature has gone this season and the first time that it has dropped below 10°C. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature will slide further in the coming days.

Visitors enjoying at Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
As per IMD officials, the drop in temperatures is due to the North Westerly winds, which are bringing cold winds from the hills to the city. Even the maximum temperature took a tumble from 29°C on Monday to 27.9°C on Tuesday, at normal. Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C while the minimum will remain between 11°C and 12°C.

Because of the cold winds, even the Air Quality Index (AQI) has seen an improvement. The AQI dropped to 80, which is considered satisfactory, as per the daily bulletin released by Central Pollution Control Board. This is the first time it has gone below 100 since the start of the month.

