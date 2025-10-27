Edit Profile
    Chandigarh: Chill is in the air, but night temperature still 2°C above normal

    Published on: Oct 27, 2025 6:44 AM IST
    By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
    Students preparing for their performance during the 66th Panjab University Zonal Youth and Heritage Festival at SD College, Sector 32, in Chandigarh on a sunny Sunday afternoon. (Keshav Singh/HT)
    Even as the night temperature has fallen by three notches over the past four days, bringing a chill in the air, the temperature still continues to remain above normal for this time of the year, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

    The minimum temperature fell from 16.8°C on Saturday to 16.7°C on Sunday, still 2 degrees above normal. The lowest that the minimum temperature has gone this month is 16.3°C on October 8.

    Even the maximum temperature continues to remain above normal. Rising from 32.1°C on Saturday to 32.4°C on Sunday, it was 2.5 degrees above normal.

    Speaking about this, IMD Chandigarh director Surender Paul said the temperature had remained above normal owing to clear and sunny weather towards the second half of the month. “While rain is expected this week in Western and Eastern India, it is unlikely to have much effect in this region,” he added.

    Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 30°C and 31°C, while the minimum temperature will hover between 17°C and 18°C.

    The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city meanwhile continues to remain in the “moderate” category. While the Central Pollution Control Board didn’t release their daily AQI bulletin on Sunday, on Saturday the AQI of the city was 117, which is considered moderate.

    An AQI even between 101-200 can cause breathing discomfort to people with lung and heart diseases. As mercury starts falling, the AQI will begin to soar due to temperature inversion, which traps pollutants close to the ground, causing their concentration to rise significantly.

