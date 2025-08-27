Chandigarh: One held for kidnapping 2-year-old girl in Hallomajra

A two-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in Hallomajra on Monday evening. The child, who had gone with her grandmother to attend a family function at a relative’s house, was playing outside when she suddenly went missing. According to officials, CCTV footage has captured him walking away with the kidnapped child. (HT Photo for representation)

When the family members stepped out and could not find the child, they raised an alarm. Locals noticed a youth carrying the girl in his arms and attempting to flee. The residents immediately chased and caught hold of him. The man was thrashed by the public before being handed over to the police.

Police officials from Sector-31 police station rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. During preliminary interrogation, the accused revealed that he was a native of Uttar Pradesh and had reached Chandigarh on Sunday.

The accused further told the police that he is married and has a daughter. According to officials, CCTV footage has captured him walking away with the kidnapped child. Police are now trying to ascertain his real motive behind abducting the girl.

A case under sections of kidnapping has been registered against him.