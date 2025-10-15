Chandigarh: Only green crackers this Diwali too

For the fourth consecutive year, the Chandigarh administration has allowed only green crackers for Diwali, in a move to curb air and noise pollution and promote a cleaner celebration. The Sector 22 market illuminated with colourful lights to welcome shoppers during the festive season. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Green crackers are eco-friendly fireworks certified by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (CSIR-NEERI). They are designed to produce less smoke, reduce noise levels, use safer chemicals and comply with strict environmental safety standards.

Last year, amid continued bursting of crackers, the city battled “very poor” air quality (301-400) for two days after Diwali, which fell on October 31. An AQI between 301-400 can cause respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

This year, over 4,300 online applications were received for cracker stalls, submitted through the NIC portal. A draw of lots on September 10 selected 96 vendors, who were issued licences on October 10.

The green cracker markets will operate on October 19, 20 and 21, with vendors allowed to set up stalls from October 18.

A total of 12 designated sites across the city will host the stalls, including locations in Sectors 24, 28, 29, 30, 33, 37, 40, 43, 46 and 49, as well as areas near Manimajra and Ram Darbar. Vendors are required to sell only NEERI-certified crackers and strictly follow all safety regulations.

MC sets up help desk counters for Diwali stalls

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has also set up help desk counters at the MC office in Sector 17 and Manimajra for temporary stall permissions during the upcoming Diwali festive season.

Permissions will be granted to interested shopkeepers, vendors and individuals strictly on a first come, first serve basis. The last date to apply is October 17, 2025, and no coupons will be issued thereafter.

Anyone found setting up a stall without a valid coupon will be liable to pay double the applicable fee, and the stall is subject to removal without prior notice, as per existing municipal laws.

In Sectors 17 and 22, permissions will be granted only at designated places (excluding the Sector 17 Plaza). Stalls will not be allowed along the V-1 (inter-city), V-2 (arterial roads like Madhya Marg, Dakshin Marg, Jan Marg, etc.) and V-3 (sector dividing) roads.

For convenience and transparency, the stall permission process is available online through the official mobile application “IamChandigarh”.

All applicants are required to ensure they carry a valid ID at the time of setting up their stalls. To apply, download the app from the Google Play Store. Navigate to “Citizen Services”, select “Permission for Temporary Stalls”, click on “Apply New Permission” and submit the required information and documents.