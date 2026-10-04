Chandigarh: Parties demand action against Anil Masih over 2024 mayoral poll

Political parties have stepped up demands for action against nominated councillor Anil Masih over the controversy surrounding the January 30, 2024, Chandigarh mayoral election, days after the municipal corporation (MC) told the audit department that proceedings against him remained pending before higher authorities.

Congress seeks Masih’s removal; AAP to meet DGP, warns of legal action if no progress. (HT File)

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The issue dates back to the mayoral poll, in which Masih, the returning officer, marked eight ballot papers as invalid. The Supreme Court (SC) subsequently examined the ballots, set aside the election result and declared AAP-Congress candidate Kuldeep Kumar validly elected. The court also initiated proceedings under Section 340 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) concerning Masih’s conduct.

In its latest report, the audit department sought details from the MC on whether action had been initiated against Masih under Section 33(2) of the Punjab Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, and questioned the delay. It also sought clarity on his status as a nominated councillor and whether he could continue in office after the alleged misconduct. The MC told the audit body that the matter was pending before higher authorities, with the audit observation remaining open.

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{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the development, Chandigarh Congress chief spokesperson Rajiv Sharma demanded immediate prosecution and removal of Masih from the MC. He alleged that despite a police complaint and the SC’s directions, no action had been taken against him. Sharma also questioned the continuation of allowances and other facilities to Masih and demanded to know who would be responsible for the financial loss to the civic body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the development, Chandigarh Congress chief spokesperson Rajiv Sharma demanded immediate prosecution and removal of Masih from the MC. He alleged that despite a police complaint and the SC’s directions, no action had been taken against him. Sharma also questioned the continuation of allowances and other facilities to Masih and demanded to know who would be responsible for the financial loss to the civic body. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharma further alleged that the delay amounted to protection being extended to Masih and accused the BJP-led system of disregarding the SC’s directions. The Congress demanded that action be initiated against him without further delay.

AAP Chandigarh president Vijay Pal Singh said the party would soon meet the director general of police (DGP) to seek details of the action taken so far and the next course of proceedings. He said the party was taking the matter seriously and would approach the court if necessary.

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