Chandigarh: Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run near Industrial Area mall

A 35-year-old unidentified pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident near the Centra Mall light point in Industrial Area, Phase 1, on Saturday night. A case under Sections 281 and 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the unidentified driver. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the statement of eyewitness Aayaz Khan, 21, a resident of Sector 29-B and salesman at Nexus Elante Mall, a speeding white Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, coming from Tribune Chowk towards the Industrial Area, struck the victim from behind around 10 pm.

“The pedestrian was crossing the road when the car hit him from behind. He fell on the road and blood started flowing from his head. The driver slowed down, looked back, but instead of stopping, he fled the spot,” Khan stated in his complaint.

The complainant managed to note down a partial registration number of the vehicle and described the driver as wearing a sky blue T-shirt. He immediately dialled 112, following which a PCR vehicle reached the spot and rushed the injured to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. However, the victim was declared dead by doctors.

