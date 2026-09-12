The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research has approved the outsourcing of manpower for diagnostic services, a decision that has received sharp criticism from PGI Medical Technologist Union (PGIMTU).

The tertiary care hospital offers a diverse range of tests, with intake of around 7000 blood samples a day. (HT)

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The tertiary care hospital offers a diverse range of tests, with intake of around 7000 blood samples a day. Laboratory and x-ray technicians are involved in diagnostic services and responsible for high end machines and equipment.

Earlier, in 132nd meeting of Standing Finance Committee (SFC) on February 18 2026, a proposal of creation of 458 additional posts of laboratory technicians was tabled where the committee had observed that at present, the institute has 534 sanctioned posts of lab technicians out of which 64 are lying vacant, further noting, the number of additional posts is much higher than the number of posts approved for AIIMS New Delhi. The committee has advised the rationalisation of proposal and resubmission. However, in its 133rd meeting, held on August 12, 2026, the SFC has approved the outsourcing of laboratory and x-ray technicians in addition to other posts for 24/7 diagnostic services.

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{{^usCountry}} The union has expressed serious concern over the manner the issue has been dealt with in the successive meetings of the SFC. The institute has witnessed siphoning of funds and fraudulent activities on the hands of outsourced or contractual staff before. Instead of rationalising the requirement of regular technical manpower and bringing the revised proposal before the next SFC for creation of permanent posts, the administration has now proceeded in a completely different direction. Opposing the administration’s move to outsource medical technicians, the union is wearing black badges to mark its protests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The union has expressed serious concern over the manner the issue has been dealt with in the successive meetings of the SFC. The institute has witnessed siphoning of funds and fraudulent activities on the hands of outsourced or contractual staff before. Instead of rationalising the requirement of regular technical manpower and bringing the revised proposal before the next SFC for creation of permanent posts, the administration has now proceeded in a completely different direction. Opposing the administration’s move to outsource medical technicians, the union is wearing black badges to mark its protests. {{/usCountry}}

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PGIMTU president Ajay Kumar Jha said ‘medical technologists and other technical professionals are an integral part of the patient-care system. Diagnostic services are not merely an outsourced commodity. They involve professional responsibility, technical competence, continuity of service, accountability and patient safety. Treating such essential technical manpower as contractual labour amounts to exploitation of a noble healthcare profession’. The union advocated that essential and perennial work of PGIMER should be performed by regularly appointed and duly trained technical professionals, rather than keeping qualified professionals under insecure contractual arrangements.

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Official spokesperson of PGIMER said “The present arrangement is just a stop-gap arrangement for a period of two years or till such time the posts are filled up on regular basis. It will not affect the career prospects of the technical staff in any manner. The initiative is aimed at ensuring uninterrupted patient care amid the Institute’s mammoth patient footfall and growing service requirements.”

At present, closure of certain laboratory services around 1 PM may cause inconvenience to patients, sometimes requiring them to return the next day for investigations even after completing their clinical examination. This arrangement is intended to address this gap and ensure that patients can access required laboratory services without unnecessary repeat visits.

“PGIMER fully recognises the critical role of its technical staff in operating sophisticated equipment and ensuring accurate, quality investigations. Any outsourced manpower will meet prescribed qualification and competency standards and work under the supervision of the concerned departments. Quality control, patient safety and accountability will remain with the Institute,” he added.

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The SFC decision highlights the institute’s earlier commitment to provide test services available round the clock in outpatient department (OPD). At present, the diagnostic services are available in OPD from 8 am to 1 pm. Deputy director administration Pankaj Rai had earlier said of running the test services round the clock in OPD for the convenience of people. In addition to medical technicians, SFC has approved outsourcing of data entry operators and other posts for running test services 24/7. Despite repeated efforts, deputy director administration Pankaj Rai did not respond on the matter.