Chandigarh: PGIMER fostering dialogue on diabetes prevention

The department of endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at PGIMER hosted the second edition of “Janata ke saath-PGI ka haath” on Saturday. The initiative aims to provide a common platform for general public, patients, and caregivers to discuss concerns related to diabetes, its prevention, and associated complications. PGIMER hosted the second edition of “Janata ke saath-PGI ka haath” with focus on diabetes prevention. (HT PHOTO)

The programme was attended by 200 people, including patients, endocrinologists, nephrologists, ophthalmologists, transplant surgeons, nursing professionals, and the general public.

The event featured talks on aspects of diabetes, including gestational diabetes, diabetic retinopathy, diabetic hepatopathy, diabetic foot prevention, cause and treatment of hypoglycemia, correct technique of insulin injection, and important lab investigations in patient with diabetes.

During the inaugural address, PGI director Dr Vivek Lal emphasised the importance of exercise for healthy living and prevention of diabetes. He said, “Exercise is medicine.”

The programme also had a panel discussion that included nephrologists, ophthalmologists, and bone mineral specialists from Henry Ford Hospital, USA. Speaker D Sudhaker Rao shared tips on bone health and diabetes management with the audience.

Dr Sanjay Bhadada of department of endocrinology delivered informative talks on diabetic care.