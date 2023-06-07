Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh plans to build another helipad, but this time with night landing

Chandigarh plans to build another helipad, but this time with night landing

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 07, 2023 01:05 AM IST

Currently, there is only one helipad facility in Chandigarh at Rajendra Park in Sector 3, near the residences of the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana

Following requests by Punjab and Haryana governments for more space for helicopter landing in the city, the UT administration is planning to develop another helipad at Rajendra Park, Sector 3,which will be used not only during the day but night as well.

Besides Rajendra Park, the department of urban planning will also look for more space in Chandigarh and its periphery, for constructing helipads. (HT File)
Currently, there is only one helipad facility in the city at the same park, located near the residences of the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana, and being used by both the CMs, governors and other VVIPs.

Besides Rajendra Park, the department of urban planning will also look for more space in the city and its periphery for constructing helipads. UT has also decided to set up temporary fencing, entry gates and temporary lighting at the park after the Chandigarh Police raised the issue of security arrangements at the site.

