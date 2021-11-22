Chandigarh Police arrest man for snatching woman’s purse

The crime branch of Chandigarh Police has solved a snatching case lodged in February with the arrest of a resident of Sector 52. Four mobile phones, three laptops and one DRS camera have been recovered from him, which he had snatched and stolen from different areas of Chandigarh and Mohali

The accused has been identified as Manish. He was arrested on the basis of a tip-off while he was going towards Manimajra market to sell a stolen mobile phone.

On February 12 this year, Sarabjeet Kaur, 40, a resident of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, who is a teacher at a school in Kurali, stated that a man on a scooter snatched her bag which had her purse containing ₹15,000 cash, her mobile phone, her sister-in-law’s purse carrying ₹2,500 and her phone. A snatching case had been registered at Manimajra police station.

Police said that Manish had previously been arrested in a case registered at Sector 11 police station.

Woman falls prey to snatchers

A woman from Maloya fell prey to two motorcycle-borne persons. The victim, Mandeep, 28, told the police she and her husband were walking towards Maloya, when two people on a motorcycle wearing helmets snatched her purse on Sector 39/38 west dividing road. She added that the purse contained an I-Pad and ₹8,000. A case has been registered at Sector 39 police station.