Chandigarh Police arrest man with illicit liquor

Police arrested Jitender Singh of Bapu Dham Colony (BDC), Sector 26, Chandigarh, and recovered 16 bottles of English wine and five quarters of country-made liquor from his possession. He was arrested near CITCO Dhaba, Industrial Area, Chandigarh. A case under Excise Act was registered at Industrial Area police station. He was later granted bail.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

One held for gambling

Police arrested Mohd Faizan, a resident of Burail village, Chandigarh, on charges of gambling. He was nabbed near Bhopal stadium, Burail, on October 29. Police recovered ₹10,580 cash from his possession. A case under the Gambling Act was registered at the Sector 34 police station. He was later granted bail.

70 railway senior citizens attends health talk

As many as 70 members of the Railway Senior Citizens’ Welfare Society attended a talk on arrhythmia (heart rhythm) problems at Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10, on Saturday. The workshop was organised by medical experts, who explained the causes and treatment of the disease to the people and focused on timely detection and proper treatment of the same.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior cricketers to receive remuneration

The BCCI will handover ₹81.90 lakh to senior men cricketers while ₹2.67 lakh will be distributed among senior women cricketers of the UT Cricket Association (UTCA) for 2020-21, when Covid-19 truncated the season. The senior cricketers registered with BCCI will get 50% of the match fees of the season gone by, as due to pandemic, the full season could not be held. This was announced by UTCA president Sanjay Tandon during their annual general body meeting in Chandigarh on Saturday.

Lecture held on Nobel Prize in medicine 2021

The Society for Promotion of Science and Technology in India (SPSTI), with support from the department of science and technology of the Chandigarh administration organised a webinar on the Nobel Prize in medicine 2021 on Saturday. The lecture was delivered by Rajat Sandhir, professor at the department of biochemistry, Panjab University. He explained the concept of nociceptors, which are specialised sensory neurons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PU team celebrates Diwali with specially-abled children

The Enactus SSBUICET team of Panjab University celebrated Diwali with children from Samarth, a residential home for people with cerebral palsy and mental disabilities in Sector 15. “The team has been celebrating Diwali at Samarth for the last many years,” said Seema Kapoor, faculty adviser of the Enactus team.

Capacity building programme concludes at PU

The five-day capacity building programme for security personnel of Panjab University, organised by the department of defence and national security and the centre for police administration concluded on Saturday. Jaskaran Singh Waraich, chairperson, department of defence and national security studies, highlighted the salient aspects of the five-day programme and discussed the significance of the course for overall development of security personnel of the Panjab University.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Indian-Irish BPTA Festival-2021 kicks off

A literary potpourri was exhibited at Macèdoine, A Medley Books, Poetry, Theatre & Arts (BPTA) Festival-2021, a virtual festival with participation from both India and Ireland on Saturday. The two-day festival commenced with the address of ambassadors of the Irish and Indian Embassies Brendan Ward and Akhilesh Mishra. Irish poet and diplomat Emer Davis, is BPTA’s festival director. The first day of the BPTA Festival-2021 saw Indian diplomat Akhilesh Mishra in a live chat with Emer Davis and Founder Director, BPTA. Nisha Luthra, discussing different facets of the Indian-Irish literary and cultural traditions. There was a cover launch of a book by Irish writer of historical fiction Nicola Pierce by former IAS officer and motivational speaker Vivek Atray.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CSIR celebrates foundation day

The CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation celebrated its foundation day on Saturday. In the morning an online quiz competition and an e-presentation competition was organised as a part of a virtual online open day to encourage, attract and motivate young students to take up science as a research career. Later, a technology transfer agreement was signed between Bharat Electronics Limited, a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence, Panchkula, CSIR-Central Scientific Instruments Organisation, Chandigarh, for LED-based NVG compatible wing and fin navigation lights along with other technologies.