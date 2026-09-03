Chandigarh: PU set to welcome vice-president as varsity awaits regular VC

With vice-president and Panjab University chancellor C P Radhakrishnan set to make his maiden visit to the campus on Friday, the university is in full preparation mode — even as it continues to await the appointment of a regular vice-chancellor.

A three-member search-cum-selection committee was also approved to prepare a panel of three to five candidates for the post. (HT File)

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Preparations for the September 4 visit gathered pace on Wednesday, with the university holding meetings with senior officials and security agencies. An advance security liaison (ASL) meeting was also held on campus, attended by senior Chandigarh Police officials, while another meeting was chaired by officiating vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Meenakshi Goyal to review arrangements.

The campus is being given a quick makeover ahead of the high-profile visit. Painting and other beautification work is underway, trees are being trimmed and stretches along the proposed routes are being spruced up. University officials said preparations were being carried out as per the protocol for the visit.

We are making all necessary arrangements for the visit and ensuring that the preparations are carried out as per the protocol. The university is looking forward to welcoming the vice-president and chancellor on the campus,” said Vineet Punia, director, public relations, Panjab University.

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{{^usCountry}} Radhakrishnan, who is also the university’s chancellor, is scheduled to inaugurate upgraded advanced instrumentation facilities at the sophisticated analytical instrumentation facility/central instrumentation laboratory (SAIF/CIL) and the PU technology innovation forum, besides addressing students, faculty and staff at the university auditorium. Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari are also expected to attend the event, according to the university. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Radhakrishnan, who is also the university’s chancellor, is scheduled to inaugurate upgraded advanced instrumentation facilities at the sophisticated analytical instrumentation facility/central instrumentation laboratory (SAIF/CIL) and the PU technology innovation forum, besides addressing students, faculty and staff at the university auditorium. Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Gulab Chand Kataria, Haryana governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari are also expected to attend the event, according to the university. {{/usCountry}}

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But the visit comes at a significant juncture for the university’s administration. Prof Meenakshi Goyal has been handling the vice-chancellor’s responsibilities since July 29, following the completion of Prof Renu Vig’s tenure. The university is yet to get a regular VC.

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The search for Vig’s successor was initiated in March, when Radhakrishnan, in his capacity as chancellor, approved a three-member search-cum-selection committee to prepare a panel of three to five candidates for the post.

For now, however, the immediate focus remains on Friday’s visit. The university has identified Sector 25 and the central instrumentation laboratory as key locations linked to the programme, with security and protocol arrangements being finalised ahead of the vice-president’s arrival.