Chandigarh: Punjab Engineering College says no to pre-Holi celebrations

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 22, 2024 09:14 AM IST

A circular, issued by the dean student affairs of Punjab Engineering College, said playing Holi in the parking area, market and hostels was not allowed, and strict action will be taken against students in case of violation

Punjab Engineering College (PEC) has issued a circular instructing students not to play Holi on the institute premises before the festival, which falls on March 25 this year.

After a circular caused confusion among students about whether they cannot play Holi at the institute, Punjab Engineering College director Baldev Setia clarified students were welcome to enjoy the festival on March 25. (HT File)
After a circular caused confusion among students about whether they cannot play Holi at the institute, Punjab Engineering College director Baldev Setia clarified students were welcome to enjoy the festival on March 25. (HT File)

Issued by the dean student affairs, the circular said playing Holi in the parking area, market and hostels was not allowed, and strict action will be taken against students in case of violation.

After the circular caused confusion among students about whether they cannot play Holi at the institute, PEC director Baldev Setia clarified students were welcome to enjoy the festival on March 25, but discipline should be maintained before that, as there were some instances of rowdy behaviour.

