Chandigarh: Punjab minister releases book penned by Class-12 student

A book titled “The Missing Prophecy- Rise of the Blue Phoenix” penned by Khushi Sharma, a Class 12 student, was released on Tuesday at Punjab Bhawan by education and higher education and language minister Pargat Singh. Singh said that children in the modern era are very talented, which is exemplified by Khushi.

MLAs Kuljit Singh Nagra and Gurpreet Singh GP and senior officers of the civil administrations of the state including K Siva Prasad, Tejvir Singh, Neel Kanth Avhad, AS Miglani, DK Tiwari, Pardeep Aggarwal, Gurpreet Kaur Sapra, Parminder Pal Singh and Sukhjit Pal Singh were also present here.

Sharma is a student of Carmel Convent School in Sector 9 and is a two-time national medal winner in squash. A pianist and a Kathak dancer, she has also staged a few performances on this Indian classical dance form. She is also a yoga teacher.

She worked on her novel during the lockdown. The lead female protagonist, Ember Hart, wanders across the universe for three centuries in order to find a way to bring back her beloved Niklaus. The book is now available in book stores and on Amazon.

