Chandigarh: Purse carrying 20,000 stolen from parked SUV

A hotel owner reported a theft of a purse carrying ₹20,700, from his SUV parked in the back lane of Sector-7, Chandigarh, on Tuesday.

Complainant, Hemant Sachdeva, a hotel owner said the thieves smashed the glass of his Tata Safari’s left window and took away the purse, carrying ₹20,700 and some important documents. This is the 10th such incident reported in 7 weeks in different parts of the city, and police have so far failed to arrest anyone involved in these crimes.

A case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Sector 26 police station in Chandigarh. Police are scanning closed-circuit television camera footage in the area for clues.

MORE TRICITY NEWS IN BRIEFS

HC Bar body elections today

The election for the executive committee of Punjab and Haryana High Court Bar Association (PHHCBA) will take place on Friday. The election committee chairman, senior advocate BS Rana, said voting will start at 9:30 am and will continue till 4 pm. The counting will also take place on Friday and commence at 5 pm. There are a total of 4,075 voters this year for the polls. HTC

PU offers to setup research centre on Hindu epics

Panjab University (PU) has made an offer to the Punjab government to set up a research centre on Hindu epics - Ramayana, Mahabharat and Bhagavad Gita. The announcement for the same was recently made by CM Charanjit Singh Channi.

CU signs MoU to offer new certifications

Chandigarh University (CU) has signed an MoU with Zell Education to offer a range of international financial and accounting qualifications. The step has been taken to prepare the students by equipping them with in-demand skills and internationally recognised certifications.

C-DAC celebrates 50th Vijay Divas

The Centre for Development and Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Mohali, on Thursday commemorated the 50 years of Vijay Divas by holding various sporting and cultural events. Participants performed various folk dances such as bhangra and paid tribute to the armed forces by singing patriotic songs.

Seminar on additive manufacturing held at PEC

The departments of applied sciences and mechanical engineering of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Thursday jointly organised a national seminar on “additive manufacturing trends and opportunities”. The theme of the seminar was in line with the country’s ambitious plan for advanced manufacturing, where additive manufacturing is one of the main pillars.

Bank of India pensioners hold meeting

The Bank of India Pensioners and Retirees Association, (BOIPARA), Chandigarh unit, organised its quarterly meeting on Thursday. About 75 members attended the meeting and issues related to pension updation and medical insurance were deliberated upon. A health awareness programme was also organised by the unit, where Dr Santosh Kumar, professor of urology at PGIMER, addressed the gathering and discussed issues related to prostate gland and its treatment.

Ambala: Counterfeit cosmetics worth ₹5 lakh recovered

The Drug Control Bureau and Haryana police on Thursday arrested two men with duplicate shampoos and cosmetics worth ₹5 lakh at a factory in Ambala Cantonment’s Mahesh Nagar Area in a joint raid. The arrested have been identified as Bhupendra and Sitaram, residents of the Defence Colony and Sonia Colony respectively. They were arrested by a CIA-2 unit. “The duo arrested was involved in manufacturing these products in the name of Hindustan Unilever and selling these products in the market without a license,” a Bureau statement read.

Panchkula man held for supplying arms

The police on Wednesday night arrested a man for allegedly supplying a pistol and four live cartridges to two individuals in July earlier this year. The arrested has been identified as Gaurav, alias Roda, a resident of Barwala village.

Pvt lab staffers protest

Lodging their protest against the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professionals Act, aimed at constituting a state and allied health council, the Joint Association of Independent Medical Laboratory and Allied Professionals (JAIMLAP) on Thursday commenced an indefinite protest against Department of Medical Education and Research (DMER) outside the latter’s office in Sector 69. Speaking on the issue, Rajan Bector, general secretary of the association, said, “We are not against such an act but the state government is bringing it after 74 years of independence neglecting the services we have given since then.”

Bank staffers oppose privatisation of PSBs

A two-day nationwide strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) to oppose the privatisation of two public sector banks started on Thursday. Bank employees held a demonstration in front of the State Bank of India office in Sector 17 to oppose the move. Sanjay Sharma, convenor of UFBU, tricity, said that there is an argument that public sector banks are not doing well and hence to ensure better efficiency, they have to be privatised. However, multiple private banks have failed and closed down in the past due to mismanagement, he argued. The protest will continue on Friday.

Woman’s purse stolen from shop

A woman on Thursday reported the theft of a purse from her workplace in Sector 30. In her complaint, Deachen Spalzes, who works as a sales person at a shop in Sector 30, alleged that a group of women posing as customers stole her purse, which contained ₹20,000 in cash and other important documents, on December 14. According to available information, the CCTV footage shows one of the women picking up the victim’s purse while she was attending to other members of the group.