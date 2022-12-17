Chandigarh railway station revamp on fast track

Conceived a decade ago, redevelopment of the Chandigarh Railway Station is finally on track with the Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) awarding a ₹462-crore tender for the project, which is expected to be completed within 15 months once construction work commences.

The tender to redevelop the station on an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) model has been awarded to Ahluwalia Contracts Private Limited. RLDA,vice chairperson, Ved Parkash Dudeja, who inspected the project on Friday, said, “The upgraded station will not only contribute to the city’s infrastructure growth story, but will also integrate two sides of the city. The project also includes a new terminal for the Panchkula side and a roof plaza. The revamped station will develop into a city centre.”

The remodelled station will have separate arrival and departure areas, a 72-metre-wide roof plaza over the platforms, state-of-the-art lobbies, a food court, a paid lounge, an enquiry counter, and office and retail spaces. Two state-of-the-art foot-overbridges (FOBs) will also be built to ensure smooth passenger movement.

The redeveloped railway station will be integrated with other modes of transportation, wherever possible, and will be upgraded in a unifying grid system to ensure structural modularity, RDLA officials said.

On July 19, the development authority had invited an RFP (request for proposal) for major upgradation of the Chandigarh Railway Station. The proposed upgrades include an elongated rectangular plaza on the Chandigarh side, which will ensure dedicated drop-off and pick-up movement on the left and right side of the central pedestrian plaza. There is also a proposal to segregate vehicular and pedestrian traffic, and drop-off and pick-up traffic.

The project, which authorities call a lighthouse project, will be a beacon for other stations across the Indian Railway Network, who will be redeveloped along the same lines.

The RLDA is a statutory authority under the ministry of railways for the development of railway land. Earlier, the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation was tasked with upgradation of the railway station, which was to be finished by 2021. After delays due to the pandemic, the railway board handed the work to RLDA in April 2022.

Bells and whistles

1. Separate arrival and departure areas

2. 72-metre wide roof plaza over the platforms

3. State-of-the-art lobbies

4. Food court

5. Paid lounge

6. Office and retail spaces.

7. Two foot overbridges

