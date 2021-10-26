Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
Chandigarh records coldest October night in three years

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh rose from Sunday’s 19.3°C to 27.5°C on Monday, still four notches below normal
The minimum temperature in Chandigarh dropped to 13.2°C, lowest for the month of October since 2018.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 01:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The minimum temperature in Chandigarh dropped to 13.2°C on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, lowest for the month of October since 2018.

Three notches below the minimum temperature recorded the previous night, it was also three degrees below normal

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature rose from Sunday's 19.3°C to 27.5°C on Monday, still four notches below normal. In fact, Sunday was the coldest October day in the city's recorded history.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), though the day temperature will increase in the coming days, the night temperature will remain on the lower side.

“After snowfall in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, cold winds are going to continue towards Chandigarh which is placed at the foothills. With clear skies expected in the coming days, while day temperature will start rising, nights are likely to remain colder,” said an IMD official.

According to the weatherman, the maximum temperature rose on Monday as the western disturbance affecting the city on Sunday had crossed.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28 and 29 degrees while the minimum temperature will remain between 12 and 13 degrees.

