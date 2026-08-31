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Chandigarh: Run over by Thar over enmity, 1 dead, 7 booked

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Indira Colony. His brother Suraj sustained injuries and was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, from where he was referred to PGIMER. Pawan was declared dead at GMSH-16

Published on: Aug 31, 2026, 08:09:20 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A 34-year-old man was killed and his brother injured after a group of men allegedly rammed their Thar into them following an old dispute in Dariya around 12.30 am on Sunday, police said.

Police have launched a manhunt and are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events. (HT File)
Police have launched a manhunt and are examining CCTV footage from the area to establish the sequence of events. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Indira Colony. His brother Suraj sustained injuries and was taken to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, from where he was referred to PGIMER. Pawan was declared dead at GMSH-16.

Police said seven Indira Colony residents — Malkit alias Kaka, Govinda, Monu alias Kandu, Suraj alias Jatwa, Mohant, Subhash and Arvind — have been booked under Sections 103(1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(2) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, the accused were travelling in a Thar and a Scorpio when they allegedly spotted the brothers near a local hotel and rammed the Thar into them. The two groups reportedly had an old enmity.

 
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