Chandigarh: School students attending virtual classes feel neglected

Students of Chandigarh schools, who are still attending classes virtually, feel that those attending physically are being given preference over them.

It has been three months since schools reopened for students of Class 9 onwards for physical classes and then subsequently for lower classes.

A parent, whose ward attends a private school in Sector 26, on condition of anonymity, said, “Students present for offline classes are being preferred to get all students to attend school. Many times, doubts of students attending virtually remain unanswered as teachers ignore them.”

Nitin Goyal, president of the Chandigarh Parents Association, added, “Once teaching begins, it is not possible to admit students into online classroom and many times, they are unable to get their questions answered. Schools should make helplines for parents if they face issues and an IT team must help them. There are some complaints, but parents remain wary of coming forward.”

Goyal added that many parents will not send their kids for offline classes until they can get vaccinated and the schools must be asked to adjust and cooperate with them.

President of the Independent School Association HS Mamik said, “Schools are not pushing parents to do anything and we continue to take both classes simultaneously even though it’s double the work for teachers. Our association has approached the administration over switching to either completely online or offline classes, as it will make it easier for the teachers and students to follow.”

District education officer Prabhjot Kaur, said, “Although I have received no such complaints from parents, those facing such issues should write to us with the name of the school and we will ask the school for an explanation.”

No school buses add to parents’ woes

Due to financial reasons and low footfall, buses of private school aren’t operation yet, even as offline classes have started. Many working parents are unable to send their children to school even if they want to as they don’t get time to drop and pick them up.

General secretary of the Chandigarh School Bus Operators Association Jiwan Rattan Sharma, said, “While classes have started, the footfall of students isn’t enough for us to run our buses.” He added that during the pandemic, bus operators had faced many issues and had demanded the government to exempt them from taxes and increase the life span of the buses.

Vivek High School in Sector 38-B remains one of the only schools running its buses, with around five of them plying for the last few weeks. Mamik, who is also the chairman of the school, said, “Right now, we are financing the buses ourselves and helping out bus contractors, as it is important that children don’t miss out on school. We will continue this till schools reopen properly.”

